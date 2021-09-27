$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,099,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $453,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

