$0.21 EPS Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,109. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,979,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

