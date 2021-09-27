$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,755. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

