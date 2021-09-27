$0.39 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,118. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. AAON has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.