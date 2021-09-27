$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Exponent posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

