-$0.63 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.62 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $796.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.