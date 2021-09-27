-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Merus reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,572. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Merus by 272.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 209,514 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.