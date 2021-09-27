$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

