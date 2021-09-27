$0.87 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. Quidel reported earnings per share of $5.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,391,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,997. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58.

Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

