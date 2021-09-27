$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $990.70 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $894.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

