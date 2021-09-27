$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Garmin reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

GRMN stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83. Garmin has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

