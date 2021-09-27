$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 1,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,928. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

