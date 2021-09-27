$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 19,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,229. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.