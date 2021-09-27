$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

GERN opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $439.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth about $969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 76.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 52,808.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 128.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 67,836 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

