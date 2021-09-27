10,357 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 17,054.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.