10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) dropped 3.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $147.52 and last traded at $148.47. Approximately 2,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 754,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.16.

Specifically, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,346. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.