$11.96 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $11.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.59 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $50.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $62.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.58 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $348.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

