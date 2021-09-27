$13.21 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $13.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,075. The company has a market capitalization of $330.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

