13,098 Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 97,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

