$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce sales of $14.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.82 million and the lowest is $14.35 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 1,035,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,610. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

