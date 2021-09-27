$143.49 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post $143.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.72 million to $143.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 3,439,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

