1,500,000 Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,000. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 4.38% of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,235. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

