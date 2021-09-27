$17.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $17.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.25 billion and the lowest is $16.96 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $71.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.81 and a 200 day moving average of $371.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

