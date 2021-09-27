$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $17.81 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $138.72. 95,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

