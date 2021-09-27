1,716 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.97 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

