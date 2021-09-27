$190.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $190.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 393,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,672. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.