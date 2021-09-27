$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. PVH posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.