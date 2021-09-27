$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE WAB opened at $89.41 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

