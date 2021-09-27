201,076 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 201,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,498,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NASDAQ:JOFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,811. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

