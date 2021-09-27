$21.23 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post sales of $21.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.51 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,537,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,113,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 4.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

