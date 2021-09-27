2,200 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

