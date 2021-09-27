2,400 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Integer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Integer by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Integer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $91.16 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

