2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TWOU traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 602,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

