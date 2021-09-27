30,305 Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Acquired by ATOMVEST Ltd

ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,000. Fiverr International makes up approximately 5.1% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 139.8% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 73.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $195.44 on Monday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

