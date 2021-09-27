$306.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $306.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $17.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.04. 4,615,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,080 shares of company stock worth $26,501,061 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

