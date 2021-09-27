3,100 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,264. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.49 and a 52-week high of $126.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

