32,444 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTNB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $2,048,000. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at $2,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at $4,226,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown 2 stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,851. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

