3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,886,370 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 582,903 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of 3D Systems worth $794,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $204,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

