3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.09. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.79. 103,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

