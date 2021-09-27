$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

