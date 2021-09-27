$4.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $8.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $23.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.16 to $24.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $296.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.46 and a 200-day moving average of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 97.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 202.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

