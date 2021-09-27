$4.67 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.12. Humana reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $400.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,980. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.