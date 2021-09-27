4,246 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 109.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1,480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

