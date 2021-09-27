4,302 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

UFPT stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

