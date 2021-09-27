$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post $5.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.17 million and the highest is $6.03 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,508. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

