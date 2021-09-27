$53.46 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post $53.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.56 million and the lowest is $53.37 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $50.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $266.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,700. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

