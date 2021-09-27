55,648 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.