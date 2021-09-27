578,569 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 578,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,463,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

