$60.66 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce $60.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.46 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $264.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $290.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $621.13 million, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million.

LOTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.