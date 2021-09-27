61,915 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,744,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,407,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $768,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158,297 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 128,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.79. 69,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.23. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

